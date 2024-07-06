SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This is an increase from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.67. 14,578 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $239.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.91.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

