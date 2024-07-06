SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (BATS:SEIM)

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SEIM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. 69,684 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

