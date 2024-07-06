Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.7 %

WFC opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.