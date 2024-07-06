Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to Strong-Buy

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.02.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $315.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,936,000 after buying an additional 36,124,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after buying an additional 1,315,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

