SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 736 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,587,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.