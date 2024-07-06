SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,085 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 1.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,123,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,369,681,000 after buying an additional 195,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,200,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,637,062,000 after purchasing an additional 435,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,065,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,005,994,000 after purchasing an additional 172,005 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,154,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $761,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.86.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.76. The company had a trading volume of 617,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,527. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.03 and a 200-day moving average of $237.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

