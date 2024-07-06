SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises about 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,005 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 90.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $102.04. 1,507,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $107.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

