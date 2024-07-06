SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 823 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 71,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,243. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

