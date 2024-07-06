SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 44,656 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,656 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 26,905,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,347,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $17.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

