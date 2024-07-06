SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.45. 226,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,009. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

