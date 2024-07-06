SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 2.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,081 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,921 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,815,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 803,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.151 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

