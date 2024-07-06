Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after buying an additional 3,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,598,000 after acquiring an additional 604,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,444,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,379,000 after acquiring an additional 292,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,086 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. 3,295,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,102. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

