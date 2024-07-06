ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $269,007.20 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $269,007.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $41.93 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

