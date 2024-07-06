Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Trading 10.2% Higher

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 22,180 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Santos Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

