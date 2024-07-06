Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total transaction of $4,530,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,936,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,110,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total transaction of $4,530,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,936,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,110,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,152 shares of company stock valued at $131,779,561. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,562,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

