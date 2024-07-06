RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $101.83

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.83 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.35). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.26), with a volume of 74,658 shares.

RTC Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £15.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.21.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

