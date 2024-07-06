Roth Capital Weighs in on Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BIOX stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,120.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

