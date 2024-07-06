Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $13.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 126.65 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

