Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Position Trimmed by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,688 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 306.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,221 shares of company stock worth $13,647,585 in the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. 4,445,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.59. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

