Robert W. Baird Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $470.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $431.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $298.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $293.03 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

