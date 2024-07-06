Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall Trading Down 1.8 %

RNMBY stock opened at $107.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $121.85.

Rheinmetall Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.64. Rheinmetall’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

