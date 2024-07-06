Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,987 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.27% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $30,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,685,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,894 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.52. 1,004,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

