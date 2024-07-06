Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Receives $118.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVTY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $131.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.34.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Revvity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Revvity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Revvity by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Revvity by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

