Retirement Group LLC Has $30,000 Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Retirement Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 927.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,802,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,755 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,157.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,716,000 after acquiring an additional 905,701 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 5,464.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 453,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 445,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,514,000.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BINC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.27. 335,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,997. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.