Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Repay Stock Performance

Repay stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. Repay has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $977.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $9,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,492,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $7,303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Repay by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 678,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 597,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

