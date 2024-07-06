Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.17. 47,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 198,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPTX. Bloom Burton raised Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RPTX

Repare Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.