Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Sells $93,600.00 in Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,118,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,371.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $22,006.50.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

Renovaro Price Performance

RENB stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $236.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.60. Renovaro Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $5.25.

Institutional Trading of Renovaro

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Renovaro by 904.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526,565 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renovaro in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Renovaro during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

About Renovaro

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

