Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,897 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Regal Rexnord worth $52,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Regal Rexnord stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.76. 273,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,592. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

