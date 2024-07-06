Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 target price on the stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The firm has a market cap of $718.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

