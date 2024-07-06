ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 90.3% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 63.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 90.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $42.63 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00111693 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013806 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

