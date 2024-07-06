Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.43.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities raised Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$6.41 on Monday. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$468.31 million, a PE ratio of -59.30, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Real Matters news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,514.40. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

