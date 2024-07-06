RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Buys 26,000 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $208,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,150,152 shares in the company, valued at $25,295,720.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
RE/MAX Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of RMAX opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $20.48.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 50.09% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
