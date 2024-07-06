Raymond James Downgrades First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Foundation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Foundation

First Foundation Stock Performance

First Foundation stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $283.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently -1.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Azora Capital LP raised its position in First Foundation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,033,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,366,000 after acquiring an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 187,182 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth $3,819,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at $4,093,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.