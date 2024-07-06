Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPP opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Rapport Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

In related news, Director James Healy purchased 44,032 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

