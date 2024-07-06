Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Director Acquires $1,079,664.64 in Stock

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) Director James Healy purchased 44,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,666.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of RAPP stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Rapport Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $27.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RAPP shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile
Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
