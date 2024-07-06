Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $118.57. The company had a trading volume of 777,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,975. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.32. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

