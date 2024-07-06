Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $238.89 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00003917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $238.89 million and $29.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.23 or 0.05263970 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046434 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,221,667 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

