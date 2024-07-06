PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $502,000.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,036.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $19.82 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.61 million, a PE ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.44.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

