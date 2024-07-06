PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $502,000.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,036.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PubMatic Stock Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $19.82 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.61 million, a PE ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.44.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PubMatic
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.