Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PRU traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.84. The stock had a trading volume of 919,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $121.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

