Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 12,145 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 218,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.88. 462,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,318. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

