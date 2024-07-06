Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $806,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 399,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,947,000 after acquiring an additional 143,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

