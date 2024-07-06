Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,757 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.79. 1,358,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average of $171.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

