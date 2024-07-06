Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $431,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $846.58. 4,809,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,436,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $839.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $761.42. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

