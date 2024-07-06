Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $125,319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,325,000 after buying an additional 512,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

