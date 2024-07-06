Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 237.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,304 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.25. 5,978,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.87. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $295.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

