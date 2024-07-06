Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 5,048 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,443,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after acquiring an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

T traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 30,727,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,550,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

