Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 1,243 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after buying an additional 417,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after buying an additional 868,274 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after buying an additional 137,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $759,810,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $409,230,000 after buying an additional 125,489 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.65. 3,562,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,491. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

