Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires Shares of 43,579 Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Westwood Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 350,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 37,559 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

NYSE WHG remained flat at $12.10 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $13.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Articles

