Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Sells $157,834.62 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $157,834.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $224,040.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 491,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,356,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

