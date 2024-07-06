Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.00 and last traded at C$11.89. Approximately 6,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.60.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of C$290.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.41) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 million. Analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.